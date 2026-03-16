Why Do Drivers In Berkshire County Forget To Turn Their Headlights On?

Let's just say nothing frustrates me more than driving down a dark road and seeing a vehicle without its headlights on. And I'm always asking myself, how does someone not realize when their headlights aren't on?

This dangerous phenomenon was seldom observed on the roads in the past. One reason relates to what cars have today that they didn't have in the past. Let's explore.

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Interior Illumination

The reason it has become more common recently is due to the light-gauge clusters. In older vehicles (like my 2004 Toyota Highlander), instrument panels (or gauge clusters) remained dark until the headlights were turned on. It was only necessary to illuminate the instrument panels at night, and the dark panels served as a reminder of the headlights to drivers.

Most modern vehicles have gauge clusters that stay lit constantly, whether it's day or night and regardless of whether the headlights are on or off. In well-lit urban areas, drivers can see where they're going at night, and there's no dark instrument panel reminding them to turn on their headlights.

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Increase the use of LED daytime running lights

LED running lights in newer model vehicles help drivers forget to turn on their headlights. They are always on and provide some road illumination.

When a driver gets into a vehicle at night, the gauge cluster lights up (as if the headlights were on), the running lights illuminate the road, and some drivers simply don't realize their headlights are off.

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When should drivers turn on their headlights in Massachusetts?

In Massachusetts, under state law, you must turn on your headlights whenever your windshield wipers are in use. Headlights are also legally required from 30 minutes after sunset to 30 minutes before sunrise, or whenever visibility drops below 500 feet due to rain, snow, fog, or dust. Using your wipers means your lights need to be on.

If you need to use your high beams, turn them on in dark, open roads, especially in rural areas with little street lighting, to improve visibility. High beams should be used when there is no oncoming traffic. Importantly, you must dim your high beams within 500 feet of an approaching vehicle or when you're within 200 feet behind another vehicle.

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Read More: Skunk Sightings Are On The Rise In Western Massachusetts

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What Is The Penalty For Driving Without Headlights In Massachusetts?

In Massachusetts, you can receive a ticket for not turning on headlights when required, such as from 30 minutes after sunset until 30 minutes before sunrise, during wiper use, or if visibility drops below 500 feet. The fine typically ranges from $25 to $35. This is classified as a surchargeable minor traffic violation, which could lead to higher insurance premiums.

Strange Massachusetts Laws These Massachusetts laws will have you scratching your head, but they are fun to explore. Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart