These Are Considered To Be The Top Swimming Destinations In Massachusetts

In the summer of 2025, those who have lived in Massachusetts for a long time know that the summers can be quite oppressive at times. Therefore, swimming is the best way to stay cool on a hot summer day.

Before we discuss the best swimming locations in Massachusetts, here are some safety tips from the Red Cross for swimming in rivers and lakes:

Enter the water feet first for your safety! Always enter unknown or shallow water cautiously. Dive only in water marked as safe for diving, at least 9 feet deep, with no underwater obstacles.

Do not enter the water from a height, like a bridge or boat.

Be careful when standing to prevent being knocked over by currents or waves.

Swim sober.

Supervise others soberly and without distractions, such as reading or talking on a cell phone.

Swim with a buddy.

These Are The 12 Best Swimming Holes In Massachusetts Whether you want to wade next to a waterfall, take a dip in a world-famous pond, or just plan a great family outing, we’ve got you covered. Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause

In Massachusetts, summer heat can be intense, so it is important to remember that it is illegal to leave an animal confined in a vehicle during extreme weather. Violating this law can result in a fine of $150. While there is no specific law prohibiting leaving children unattended in a car, a caregiver may still face charges of child endangerment or neglect.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), most car-related fatalities occur when temperatures exceed 80°F. Within just 10 minutes, the inside of a car can heat up to nearly 100°F. Police officers, firefighters, and animal control personnel have the legal authority to enter a vehicle if an animal is in distress. Civilians can also enter a car to rescue a pet, but they must first call 911 and only act if there is no other way for the animal to escape.