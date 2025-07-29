These Are Considered To Be The Top Swimming Destinations In Massachusetts
In the summer of 2025, those who have lived in Massachusetts for a long time know that the summers can be quite oppressive at times. Therefore, swimming is the best way to stay cool on a hot summer day.
Before we discuss the best swimming locations in Massachusetts, here are some safety tips from the Red Cross for swimming in rivers and lakes:
- Enter the water feet first for your safety!
- Always enter unknown or shallow water cautiously.
- Dive only in water marked as safe for diving, at least 9 feet deep, with no underwater obstacles.
- Do not enter the water from a height, like a bridge or boat.
- Be careful when standing to prevent being knocked over by currents or waves.
- Swim sober.
- Supervise others soberly and without distractions, such as reading or talking on a cell phone.
- Swim with a buddy.
These Are The 12 Best Swimming Holes In Massachusetts
In Massachusetts, summer heat can be intense, so it is important to remember that it is illegal to leave an animal confined in a vehicle during extreme weather. Violating this law can result in a fine of $150. While there is no specific law prohibiting leaving children unattended in a car, a caregiver may still face charges of child endangerment or neglect.
According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), most car-related fatalities occur when temperatures exceed 80°F. Within just 10 minutes, the inside of a car can heat up to nearly 100°F. Police officers, firefighters, and animal control personnel have the legal authority to enter a vehicle if an animal is in distress. Civilians can also enter a car to rescue a pet, but they must first call 911 and only act if there is no other way for the animal to escape.
