Here Are The Best Things To Do In Massachusetts For $20 Or Less

Activities can be expensive, but Massachusetts offers many budget-friendly options. Whether you plan to visit the Baystate this summer for vacation or just want to plan a weekend getaway for Memorial Day, rest assured, the Baystate has something for everyone without breaking the bank.

AAA has compiled a list of 20 things to do in Massachusetts for under $20. They included activities such as affordable eateries, flea markets, zoos, museums, and much more. If I had to choose a budget-friendly activity, I would select either the zoos or the museums.

However, there are many great activities on the list that I believe are the best, which we will name now.

Exciting Adventures Await: Top Activities to Enjoy in Massachusetts!

Explore The Berkshires

It's one of those things that are often overlooked, but nothing is more beautiful than living in the Berkshires. Visiting the Berkshires is a unique experience that can be enjoyed year-round. Exploring doesn't cost anything, not to mention the adventure it brings. Whether you're snowshoeing in the winter, hiking in the spring, swimming in the summer, or admiring the vibrant foliage in the fall, there's always something to enjoy in this western part of Massachusetts.

Ashuwillticook Rail Trail

The Berkshires is home to the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail, a scenic 12-mile converted train route that traverses the charming towns of Cheshire, Lanesborough, and Adams. This trail is ideal for free biking and hiking, offering opportunities to spot local wildlife and enjoy views of the picturesque Hoosic River. Rollerblading and fishing are permitted, and leashed dogs are welcome as well.

Hancock Shaker Village

Hancock Shaker Village is a historic farm, museum, and event venue where admission is under $20. It is located just outside Pittsfield, in the town of Hancock. There is a lot to do, including exploring 20 historic buildings, beautiful gardens, and nature trails. You can also enjoy the café and various shopping opportunities. Choose to take an informative guided tour or explore the landscape at your own pace.

Massachusetts offers budget-friendly activities for everyone. You can view the complete list of activities costing $20 or less here.

