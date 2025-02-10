One of the busiest weeks when it comes to winter weather is coming for Massachusetts. According to CBS News Boston, There are a total three more storms working its way to the East coast.

Snow Storm Moving In The Next Few Days

While I'm no meteorologist by any stretch of the imagination, what's happening is a very active jet stream coming off the Pacific Ocean with storm after storm slamming into California. And, as it looks Massachusetts is in the direct line of fire on the other end of that pattern.

Massachusetts Snowstorm Day 1

The first storm for Massachusetts will hit Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will be snow but it will not be a direct hit because the track is considered a bit too far south to cover the entire state.

This however could cause areas north of the Massachusetts Turnpike to maybe completely shut out with a few stray flurries. South of the Pike, could likely be some with light snow, mainly after midnight, lasting through mid-morning Wednesday. The best chance of seeing a few inches of snow could hit areas like south of Plymouth and Providence, particularly the South Coast, Cape Cod and the Islands.

Massachusetts Snowstorm Day 2

The second storm of the series in Massachusetts will start early Thursday morning in the predawn hours and last through Thursday afternoon. This one will bring not only snow but a mix of sleet, freezing rain and rain. No big snow totals are expected in southern New England.

Massachusetts Snowstorm Day 3

To cap off the 3-day snowstorm series in Massachusetts, late Saturday and run through early Monday will likely bring us a wintery mix. Being that it's so early in the week, it's hard to tell exactly what this storm could bring us.

There is potential for this storm to be a bit different from the prior events, but we won't know exactly until days ahead of time.

