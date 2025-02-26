2025 is off to a great start with this extensive lineup of Country concerts this year. When it comes to summertime in the Baystate, you know that spells great live music. Especially when it comes to Country music.

Read More: A Beloved Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Now Has New Owners

Most recently, we learned that the "King of Country' George Strait is coming to Massachusetts along with friends like Chris Stapleton, and Parker McCollum. And honestly, it doesn't get any better than that!

We also added a few more to the list that we might have missed.

Every Country Artist Performing In Massachusetts In 2025 When it comes to Country concerts in the Baystate, we got you covered! Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause - TSM Berkshire

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

When attending the Black Shelton concert at TD Garden, they remind concert goers to abide by the new bag policy to ensure safety and a swifter entry process.

Small bags, clutches, crossbodies and wristlets are permitted.



Bags should not exceed 4in x 6in x 1.5in.



Exceptions will be made for diaper bags, breast pump bags, bags needed for medical purposes, and bags provided at purchase from Boston Proshop powered by ‘47.



All guests entering with diaper bags, breast pump bags, and bags needed for medical purposes are subject to visual search and x-ray screening upon entry.



All permitted bags are subject to visual or x-ray screening upon entry.



In partnership with The Mobile Locker Company, on-site bag storage will be available for all events 2 hours prior to the event’s start time through 1.5 hours after the event concludes. Guests with non-compliant bags are able to store their items at The Mobile Locker Company located on Legends Way. For full details regarding on-site bag storage, including its location, please see below.

We kindly ask that you reach out to TD Garden Customer Service(customerservice@tdgarden.com or 617-624-1331) 24 hours prior to your event if you want to arrange for additional accommodation before arrival.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Bags at Fenway Park must be single-compartment and no larger than 12"x12"x6". Backpacks, backpack-style purses, duffel bags, and other multi-compartment bags are NOT permitted. Exceptions will be made for diaper bags and bags containing essential medical equipment. To speed up the entry process, the Red Sox will continue to encourage the use of single-compartment clear bags for the 2024 season. Clear bags must also be no larger than 12"x12"x6". Clear backpacks are not allowed.

MediaNews Group via Getty Images MediaNews Group via Getty Images loading...

Gillette Stadium highlights their following bag policy:

Bags: Only gallon sized clear freezer bags, authorized clear bags measuring 12″ x 12″ x 6,” women’s wristlets or handheld wallets not to exceed 6.5″ x 4.5,” and clear plastic bags carrying only purchases made at the stadium ProShop.

Looking for other places to enjoy your favorite Country Superstars? New York has you covered!

Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2025 2025 is already shaping up to be another BIG year for Country concerts in Upstate New York! Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, and Megan Moroney have already announce tour dates in the region, and many more will follow! Keep up with all of them here with our 2025 Upstate New York Country Concert Calendar! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Best Country Concerts to Take Your Kids to Here's a complete list of the best country concerts to take your kids to. Gallery Credit: Nicole Taylor