Christmas is all about spending time with friends and family. Plus it's also the season of giving. So it's no surprise that many businesses will be closing early Christmas Eve as they do every year. However, there are some exceptions as people's taste buds need to be satisfied.

Here's a general list of what is open according to bostoncentral.com. To be on the safe side, don't take our word for it as hours and locations may vary. It's best to call ahead before heading to your favorite business.

Major food stores: Stop & Shop, Target, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Wegmans and Whole Food, will close early Christmas Eve and be closed throughout Christmas Day, reopening at normal hours on Dec. 26.

Movie Theaters: OPEN

Chinese & Jewish Restaurants: OPEN

Select Dunkin' and Starbucks locations will be open

Here's A General List Of What Is Open and Closing Early Christmas Eve:

BJ's Wholesale Club

Christmas Eve: Many stores open at 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Local store hours may vary.

Closed Christmas Day.

CVS

Christmas Eve: Most stores open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: Some stores open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (but this excludes stores inside Target).

Hannaford

Christmas Eve: Most stores open at 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

All stores are closed Christmas Day.

Stop & Shop

Christmas Eve: Most stores open until 6 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day.

Target

Christmas Eve: Stores open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day.

Walmart

Christmas Eve: Stores close at 6 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day.

Here's A General List Of What Is Open and Closing Early Christmas Eve:

Most Retail stores & Malls: Closed.

CVS: Open, but pharmacies are closed.

Rite Aid: Open, but pharmacies are closed.

Walgreens: Open, but pharmacies are closed.

Dunkin': Many are open, but hours will vary.

Starbucks: Many are open, but hours will vary.

Aldi: Closed.

BJ's Wholesale Club: Closed.

Stop & Shop: Closed.

Target: Closed.

The Fresh Market: Closed.

Trader Joe's: Closed.

Walmart: Closed.

Wegmans: Closed.

Whole Foods: Closed.

Liquor stores: Closed.

Supermarkets: Closed.

Most Convenience stores: Closed.

Taverns, bars: Open at owner's discretion.

Banks: Closed.

Stock market: Closed.

Municipal, state, federal offices: Closed.

Libraries: Closed.

Schools: Closed.

Mail: Post offices closed.

