Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?

Before we get into the forecast the rest of this week, the farmer's almanac predicted the coldest months in January and February for western Massachusetts. Fun fact, last year's prediction was 50% accurate so we're looking a 50/50 chance for the same predictions this winter season.

Of course, forecasts predicted this early are not 100% accurate but we do get ideas on what to expect this winter.

To be honest, last year's winter wasn't too brutal if you remember. I remember there was only a very few storms that caused for concern but other than that it was pretty mild. Heck, I remember one Christmas when it was 70 degrees out and everyone was driving around with their windows open. So, we shall see what mother nature has in store for us this winter here in the commonwealth of Massachusetts. Afterall, we have to expect the unexpected each year.

Update for Thursday, January 19, 2023:

The National Weather Service Reports:

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST FRIDAY...

WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 to 6 inches for most of the area, with ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

WHERE...Berkshire County in Massachusetts and Bennington and Windham Counties in Vermont.

WHEN...Through 7 PM EST Friday.

IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute today and the Friday morning commute.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow will continue across the area through this evening, with precipitation becoming lighter and spottier overnight. Snow showers will linger on Friday. Several inches of snow will accumulate over higher elevations, especially in the Green Mountains of Vermont, through Friday. Ice accumulations through tonight will range from one to two tenths at higher elevations, to a trace in valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

How much snow do you think we'll get this year?

