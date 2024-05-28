Here’s When You Don’t Need A Fishing License In Massachusetts

With warm weather in full swing, it's no surprise many are heading to their local river or pond to go fishing.

As we all know, In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, it is required by law to have a freshwater fishing license before you cast your line if you are over the age of 15. Kids however under the age of 15 are not required to have a fishing license and licenses are free to teenagers ages 15 to 17, anyone over the age of 70 and anyone that may be paraplegic, blind or intellectually disabled.

If you're caught by the game warden for fishing without a license, you can face a fine or even suspension for getting a hunting or fishing license in the state for some time.

But, what if I told you can fish without a license without getting penalized in Massachusetts?

According to WWLP22News, The first two days of June will be Free Freshwater Fishing Weekend in the commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Which means Massachusetts residents can fish freely without a license for 2 days in any public lakes, ponds or rivers in Massachusetts on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2. All other regulations however will still be in place which can be found on the Mass.gov site.

All funds from the licenses help support MassWildlife’s fisheries research, fish stocking programs and educational programs. MassWildlife stocks hundreds of lakes and rivers across the state twice a year with trout. The saying goes, you're giving to receive. You obtain a fishing license here.

