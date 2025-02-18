Face it, we've all done it but if you're a new driver, this maybe intimating to you. Trust me, my girlfriend just started driving not a long ago and irritates the heck out of her.

ALSO READ: Massachusetts Restaurant Named ‘Best Breakfast & Brunch’ In The State

Tim Graham/Getty Images Tim Graham/Getty Images loading...

But believe or not, considering you can't see the driver at night inside the vehicle, high beam flashes are usually considered kind gestures. For example, they may be flashing their high beams to alert you of a police officer ahead that's just chilling or on an active traffic stop.

In most cases when that happens, most Massachusetts drivers including myself usually slow down and check their speeds. But, is this kind gesture even legal in Massachusetts?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

It's Not Illegal To Flash Your Lights To Alert Other Drivers In Massachusetts

According to Wikipedia, The practice of headlight flashing is technically not forbidden in Massachusetts, however if a police officer that's suspicion can ask the driver if they were flashing their lights to warn oncoming motorists of police presence.

Say the driver denies the answer, that means the officer then can ask if the vehicle has defective lights, which is a violation of Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 90, Section 7. You're best bet to admit why you flashed your lights as a Judge in Oregon ruled it as freedom of speech.

Police officer writing ticket Getty Images loading...

What If I Get Flashed At By Another Driver?

In most cases, it's usually a courtesy for you to turn on your headlights as many drivers tend to forget. Especially the ones that don't have automatic headlights.

It's also good idea bide by the Massachusetts headlight law when it comes to driving in rain or snow.

Other Headlight Laws That Exist In Massachusetts

There are other headlight violations you can be cited for when it comes to colors. Any red or blue headlights along with under-glow are considered illegal in the state of Massachusetts and can carry various fines.

Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts Is your vehicle the one car thieves want the most? Check out the list for MA, ME, and NH. Gallery Credit: Ginny Rogers

Most Popular Ski Mountains to Learn How to Ski or Snowboard in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont These are the best ski mountains to learn how to ski or snowboard in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Gallery Credit: Logan