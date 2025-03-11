When you're in New York state and you're traveling the Thruway, you know there's a Chick-fil-A at almost every modern rest area. Anytime I stop at one of these rest areas, I can't help but grab a grilled chicken sandwich. Why? It's just so good!

As for Massachusetts, I've always wondered why isn't there any on the Mass. Pike rest areas? And believe it or not, McDonald's already occupying the locations has nothing to do with it since Burger King already occupies locations along the New York State Thruway.

MassDOT has a certain policy for all restaurants at rest areas in Massachusetts that Chick-fil-A wouldn't be able to for fill.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to the Boston Globe, MassDOT is requiring all restaurants in the repurposed rest areas to be open seven days a week.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Why Can't Chick-fil-A For Fill This Requirement?

Simply because Chick-fil-A can't be open 7 days a week since they are closed on Sundays. The reason the new language was written was so that travelers don’t go hungry when looking for a place to eat along the pike.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Why Is Chick-fil-A Closed On Sundays?

According to their website, founder S. Truett Cathy made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest, enjoy time with their families and loved ones or worship if they choose, a practice we uphold today.

7 Famous Fast Food Chains That Started in New England We all know America Runs on Dunkin. But that's not the only big-time, American fast food restaurant to get its start in New England... Gallery Credit: Jon Rineman

10 'Nice' Things People Do That Fast Food Employees Actually HATE Even if our actions come only from the best of intentions, fast food employees actually hate it when people do certain things.

Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

America's 10 Favorite Fast Food Restaurants, Half Not Found In New York