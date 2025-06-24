Experts Are Putting Out Safety Warnings For Hikers In Massachusetts This Summer

A significant safety warning has been issued for hikers in Massachusetts this year.

Summer has arrived in Massachusetts, and the heat has intensified, bringing forth a bloom of flowers and weeds for the 2025 season.

Many people are lacing up their hiking boots. If you're one of them, Massachusetts has a few reminders to share.

Massachusetts has many wonderful hiking spots for everyone. From the Appalachian Trail on Mount Greylock to the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail and scenic coastlines, there's something suitable for all ages and abilities.

Regardless of where you and your family hike this summer, remember to keep a few safety tips in mind for a successful journey.

Hiking In Massachusetts

When preparing for a hike, it's essential to communicate your plans to someone, detailing your intended destination and expected return time. This precaution ensures that someone is aware of your whereabouts in case of an emergency. Additionally, if your hiking route brings you close to private property, it's advisable to seek permission from the landowner before continuing on your way.

It's crucial to remember that if you're venturing onto land that's not clearly marked as public, you may be trespassing unless you have explicit permission to access that particular area. Taking these steps can help ensure not only your safety but also respect for the rights of others.

Exercising caution when lighting a campfire in the woods is essential, as it is a leading cause of wildfires.

