One thing I can mention about living in the commonwealth is the abundance of locally owned restaurants, especially diners. There are many diners, and these establishments are quite popular. Some have been in operation for decades, or even centuries!

Here's how I see it: we live in a region that adores seafood, burgers, steak, and fries. And let's not forget pasta. Every time I visit a diner, I naturally end up ordering their signature burger.

Whenever I spend time near the coast—whether in Boston, Cape Cod, or Hampton Beach in New Hampshire—the seafood is truly the highlight!

So, what do I mean by 'centuries'?

The oldest restaurants date back to the late 1600s and continue into the 1950s. When a restaurant has been operating for centuries, it's a sign they're doing something right. After all, the customer is always right!

So, how many of these have I eaten at?

I regret that I have dined at only three of the restaurants on the list. One of them was a wedding I was hired to DJ. After reviewing the options and the fantastic food choices, I'm excited to plan more road trips to visit these places. Plus, I'm especially happy because I'm dating someone who shares my love of food!

Since I am now hungry after writing this and Valentine's Day is coming up, here is a list of the top 10 oldest restaurants considered the best in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

10 OLDEST RESTAURANTS IN MASSACHUSSETTS Here is a look at 10 of the oldest restaurants in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause