Fires have been a hot topic in the Berkshires lately. Including the NY/MA wildfire happening right now.

But on Saturday, October 24, 2026, a fire damaged the beloved New Haven 41 rail diesel car. Thankfully, no one was injured. The Adams Fire Department and other first responders did an excellent job extinguishing the fire quickly.

Volunteers with the Hoosac Valley Train Ride and Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum are heartbroken after spending years restoring the historic train car. However, early assessments indicate that a full repair and restoration are possible, and they remain committed to returning New Haven 41 to the rails.

So what will take New Haven 41's place in the meantime? Let's find out.

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Boston & Maine 6126 In Need Of Emergency Restoration

New Haven 41 will be repaired at its home base in Lenox. With Boston & Maine 6126 taking its place for the holiday rides, it needs restoration. With the holidays not too far away, it is a race against the clock to get it done in time.

As a volunteer-run nonprofit, they are asking for your support to help restore B&M 6126 so the Tinseliner rolls out on schedule, repair the fire damage to New Haven 41 not covered by insurance, and keep their mission of preserving Berkshire railroad history on track. You can contribute by clicking here.

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What If I Already Purchased Tinseliner Tickets?

If you already purchased Tinseliner tickets, all rides will be from November 27 through December 19 and will remain scheduled as planned. They'll contact you directly if anything changes.