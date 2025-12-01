Christmas is a time for spending quality moments with friends and family, and it’s also a season of giving. Because of this, many businesses will close early on Christmas Eve, as they do every year. However, there are some exceptions, as people still have cravings that need to be satisfied.

Last year, bostoncentral.com provided information on which businesses would be open and which would be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We can assume that this will be similar for the current year. However, it’s best not to rely solely on this information, as hours and locations may vary. To be safe, it's a good idea to call ahead before visiting your favorite places.

Here's A General List Of What Is Open and Closing Early Christmas Eve:

Major food stores: Stop & Shop, Target, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Wegmans, and Whole Foods will close early Christmas Eve and be closed throughout Christmas Day, reopening at regular hours on Dec. 26.

Movie Theaters: OPEN

Chinese & Jewish Restaurants: OPEN

Select Dunkin' and Starbucks locations will be open

BJ's Wholesale Club

Christmas Eve: Many stores open at 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Local store hours may vary.

Closed Christmas Day.

CVS

Christmas Eve: Most stores open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: Some stores open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (excluding stores inside Target).

Hannaford

Christmas Eve: Most stores open at 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

All stores are closed on Christmas Day.

Stop & Shop

Christmas Eve: Most stores open until 6 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day.

Target

Christmas Eve: Stores open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day.

Walmart

Christmas Eve: Stores close at 6 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day.

Most Retail stores & Malls: Closed.

CVS: Open, but pharmacies are closed.

Rite Aid: Open, but pharmacies are closed.

Walgreens: Open, but pharmacies are closed.

Dunkin': Many are open, but hours will vary.

Starbucks: Many are open, but hours will vary.

Aldi: Closed.

BJ's Wholesale Club: Closed.

Stop & Shop: Closed.

Target: Closed.

The Fresh Market: Closed.

Trader Joe's: Closed.

Walmart: Closed.

Wegmans: Closed.

Whole Foods: Closed.

Liquor stores: Closed.

Supermarkets: Closed.

Most Convenience stores: Closed.

Taverns, bars: Open at the owner's discretion.

Banks: Closed.

Stock market: Closed.

Municipal, state, federal offices: Closed.

Libraries: Closed.

Schools: Closed.

Mail: Post offices closed.

