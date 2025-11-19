Former New York State Police Officer & Rescue Squad Chief Charged After He Allegedly Stole Funds To Buy Tires

The Eagle Press from Cambridge, New York, announced on Facebook that John Hudson, a former Police Officer-in-Charge of Hoosick Falls and Chief of the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad, has been charged following a joint investigation.

The State Comptroller's Office and the New York State Police found that he allegedly used $1,241.36 in rescue squad funds to purchase four tires for his personal vehicle.

Former New York State Police Officer & Rescue Squad Chief Charged After Allegedly Stealing Funds To Buy Tires

Investigators found that John Hudson, of Hoosick Falls, New York, misused rescue squad funds to buy four tires. Although these tires were delivered to the squad, they were not the correct size for any of the squad's vehicles and were used for personal purposes instead.

He was placed on administrative leave in April 2025 and subsequently terminated from both the police department and the rescue squad the following month. However, he has since repaid the funds.

Both State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James issued statements about John Hudson's actions in the incident.

“Those entrusted with enforcing the law must be held to the highest standards and will be held accountable for any criminal conduct. Hudson, while in charge of the Hoosick Falls Police Department, allegedly abused his position of trust at the rescue squad to financially benefit himself.” - State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli “Mr. Hudson violated the confidence instilled in him by the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad and Hoosick Falls Police Department by disregarding his oath and allegedly stealing funds he was not entitled to. We will continue to vigorously investigate any case involving public corruption and those who take advantage of their position at the expense of the community.” - New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James

Hudson has been charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a crime that involves public corruption and official misconduct. He received a desk appearance ticket for November 20 at the Hoosick Falls Court.

This story will be updated.

