How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Left in Massachusetts?

Even though there's fewer drive-in theaters left the country, but many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one I personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40-minute drive from where I live in North Adams.

Even though drive-in's have been on the decline for the past few decades, business did however amp up greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic when seeing an indoor movie was not an option. Some say the reasoning for drive-ins going out of business was the invention of the "VCR." But that'll be a story for another day.

So, the question is how many drive-in movie theaters do we left in Massachusetts?

Wellfleet Drive-In

51 State Highway, Route 6 in Wellfleet. Check Wellfleet Drive-In on Facebook and visit their website Wellfleet Cinemas for showtimes. 508-349-7176

$15 adults, $10 ages 4-11, $12 senior citizens 62+, free ages 3 and under.

Located in the heart of Cape Cod ("The Cape" as we like to call it). Opened in 1957 and a last of it's kind on Cape Cod. It also features their own indoor cinemas to serve patrons during the winter months as well as a Flea Market, Dairy Bar, and Mini-Golf! Only reason I featured this drive-in first is because I've attended many movies while vacationing in Cape Cod the last few years. FYI, aside from broadcasting the movie's audio over the radio, they still have drive-in speakers that are (almost) still fully functional!

Here's a list of the rest of drive-in theaters still business in Massachusetts.

Mendon Twin Drive-In

35 Milford St. in Mendon. Check Mendon Twin Drive-In on Facebook and visit their website mendondrivein.com for showtimes. 508-473-4958

$32 per car load.

Northfield Drive-In

Located right on the Northfield, Massachusetts - Hinsdale, New Hampshire Border.

981 Northfield Rd, Hinsdale NH. Check Northfield Drive-In on Facebook and northfielddrivein.com for showtimes. 603-239-4054

$13 adults, $7 ages 4-14, free ages 3 and under.

These are the list of drive-ins that are currently open for the 2023 season. Even though it is a short list, it's still great to see this iconic way of enjoying a feature film still alive today. Are there any drive-ins we may have missed? Do you think drive-ins should make a comeback? Let us know on the station app.

