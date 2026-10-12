Hard to believe it's almost the end of 2026 already. Where has time gone? With cooler weather here, it's not too late to talk about hunting season. While I'm not a hunter, I do have a few buddies who take advantage of this sport every year.

Some people are against this sport altogether because they think it's cruel to wildlife; hunters are mean because they shoot animals for fun. This isn't true because the Commonwealth has strict rules and regulations governing hunting.

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So which places prohibit hunting here in the Baystate?

While Western and Central Massachusetts have plenty of wilderness full of wildlife, the biggest issue for hunting seems to be in Eastern Massachusetts, past I-495, heading toward Boston. It makes sense: with crime as bad as it is, you don't want to mistake gunfire near the city for something else when it's just an innocent hunter hunting wildlife.

Hunting isn't completely forbidden in Eastern Massachusetts, but there are rules and regulations, as with everything else. Mainly, you need written permission from property owners, since much of the land in this part of Massachusetts is privately owned. Also, the law states that you cannot discharge a firearm within 500 feet of a residence.

Here's a list of towns that require permission from property owners to hunt on their land or from the authorities in that town:

Acton

Essex

Milton

Swampscott

Andover

Framingham

Monterey

Tolland

Alford

Georgetown

Natick

Topsfield

Bedford

Gosnold

Needham

T yngsboro

Beverly

Groveland

New Marlboro

Tyringham

Billerica

Hamilton

Newbury

Walpole

Blandford

Hampden

North Andover

Waltham

Bolton

Harvard

Northboro

Wayland

Boxford

Holliston

Norwood

Wellesley

Boxborough

Hull

Peabody

Wenham

Brewster

Ipswich

Reading

Weston

Brookline

Lincoln

Rowley

Westboro

Carlisle

Littleton

Sandisfield

Westford

Chelmsford

Lunenburg

Saugus

Westwood

Concord

Medfield

Seekonk

West Newbury

Cuttyhunk

Methuen

Sheffield

West Stockbridge

Danvers

Middlefield

Sherborn

West Tisbury

Dover

Middleton

Southboro

Wilbraham

Dracut

Millis

Stow

Dunstable

Sudbury

East Longmeadow

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Top 10 Most Popular Hunting Destinations In America 27/7 Wall St. ranked each state in order of how popular they are as a destination for hunters. Here are the Top 10. Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews