ICE Busts Brazilian National In Massachusetts – Charged With Rape

With all the busts going in the world involving ICE which by the way stands for U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, this bust has to be the best so far.

What's different about this bust is the fact that it's just like any normal arrest that you would typically see everyday, and not just from a political standpoint. Let's just say, he illegally entered the country, and then decided to commit a crime in Massachusetts.

Willian Robert Vasconcelos-Dos Santos is a 21 year old Brazilian national who was originally arrested after he illegally decided to enter the United States near San Diego back on April 10th, of 2024. At the time Border Patrol agents served him with a notice to appear before a Department of Justice immigration judge where he was then released on an order of recognizance.

That all changed almost a year later according to Boston25News, where Willian Robert Vasconcelos-Dos Santos was arrested by police in a Cape Cod town known as Falmouth back on January 20th, of 2025. The Falmouth District court states during his arraignment on January 21st, of 2025 that he is being charged with three counts of rape and one count of selling or delivering liquor to a person.

After his arraignment, he was then turned over to ICE custody where he was served with a notice of custody determination upon his arrest according to officials.

“Willian Robert Vasconcelos-Dos Santos is charged with horrifically victimizing a Massachusetts resident and represents a significant threat to the residents of our communities. In this case, we appreciate the Falmouth District Court honoring the ICE immigration detainer and allowing our officers to take custody of Vasconcelos in the safety of a jail cell rather than having to arrest him at large." - ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde

Vasconcelos-Dos Santos is set to be back in court on March 7th, where he will answer to his charges.

