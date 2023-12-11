Iconic Horror Film Sequel Filmed in MA. VT. Coming Out Next Year

It's never too late or too early to think about a good horror flick no matter the time of the year. Especially with one as big as this one. And the fact that it only took 35 years to finally to develop a sequel to a now classic film that we all know and love.

What movie is finally getting a sequel?

That's right, it's showtime! According to Warner Bros. after 35 years, the iconic 1988 horror comedy flick under the direction of Tim Burton is finally getting a sequel with theatrical release on September 6 of 2024. Michael Keaton will reprise his role as the iconic Beetlejuice character, along with Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz. It's also confirmed that Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) has been added to the cast and will play the daughter of Ryder's character.

Of course, you can't have an awesome sequel without having one of the iconic house and village from the first film which happened to be filmed right here in New England!

Pictured above is the famous house, undercover bridge, and village that was all used in the first film when production started back in 1987. According to Masslive, production at this location for the sequel took place over the summer of 2023. Even though the film's village is based out of Connecticut, filming actually took place in East Corinth, Vermont. A small town on the North side of the state just over the border from New Hampshire.

Another filming location the sequel includes Melrose, Massachusetts as Jenna Ortega, was spotted over the Fall doing multiple takes riding a bicycle down the street with director Tim Burton behind the cameras. According to NBC10Boston, several blocks by Emerson and Charles streets were completely transformed into a Hollywood movie set, decked out in skeletons, pumpkins and other spooky props.

I don't know about you, with Tim Burton back directing I have good faith this upcoming film will be success just like the first one. So, you'll definitely catch me at the theatre next year for this one!

