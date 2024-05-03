Even though North Adams is considered the Poorest City in Massachusetts which you can read about here, there is extensive history behind it.

According to Historic North Adams, The history of 19 and 21 Eagle Street dates back to the 1800’s. The 21 Eagle Street portion was the first to be built as a criminal lockup between 1864 and 1869. In 1869, bought by the Tower Brothers, Horace and Henry Tower due to the building being unfit for a criminal lockup. The two brothers renovated the building including the construction of the 19 Eagle Street Portion in 1870 which was completed in 1872, and started using it as a butcher shop in 1876 (100 years after The Declaration of Independence).

The Tower Brothers ran their successful butcher shop until Henry decided to sell his stake in the business to his brother. By 1901, the company unfortunately went bankrupt, and Horace Tower sold the building over to a woman by the name of Amelia Hodskins. It is unknown what she used the building for during that time period but it is believed the place was used as a residence for either herself or other tenants.

By 1915, she then sold it to Charles Kronick where he opened up a shoe store in the building in 1920. Part of the advertising could still be seen recently. The building went through various shops through the years but it was very well known as 'Moderne Studios Photography.'

The shop was very popular during the 1960s as most schools in the area would have their student’s yearbook pictures taken there. 'Anne’s Kiddie shop' also had a spot there and sold a variety of Children's Goods. In the late 1970s, the 21 Eagle Street Building was used as at a pet store known as 'Tropical Gardens' until a fire broke out in 2008 causing heavy damage to the building according to Iberkshires. The building was demolished a few years later and is currently a small park area.

So, where the does 19 Eagle Street building stand?

According to Iberkshires, on Tuesday, March 05, 2024 at around 11:33 PM, Moderne Studios may be just a memory as the rear of the three-story brick building collapsed and officials deemed it a public hazard that needed an emergency demolition. The full story can be read here.

As I'm writing this on May 3, 2024, this is how the property currently stands as Moderne Studios is now just a memory that will live on forever.

