Iconic Western Massachusetts Diner Has Come Back To Life

It was just over a year ago when former the former owner of this Iconic Worcester Diner Lunch Car took to social media about closing due to finical hardship.

Please accept my apologies but the diner will be closed until further notice. This is a tough business. I'm not going to lie and make up stories but we have been struggling. I will give an update soon. Thank you to all who have patronized the diner and have been so supportive. - Peter Oleskiewicz, Former Owner of Miss Adams Diner, March 23, 2023

Local residents in this Massachusetts town lost all hope for this diner staying afloat until now.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Fast forward to 2024, the old Adams dining car on 53 Park Street in Adams, Massachusetts is ready for its new journey now known as M&J's Taste of Home. Iberkshires.com reports Mark and Jeanne Lapier each have been involved in the food service business for decades. Jeanne was a grocery store customer service manager while Mark's been in and out of the restaurant business over the years.

"I can't even put into words how exciting this is and how much support we've gotten, it's very humbling to see all the comments and hear everybody's response. I hope we serve everybody to their expectations." - Jeanne Lapier

While they continue to offer M&J's Taste of Home catering and food truck services as they have for the past 6 years, the couple will turn their main focus towards the diner with Mark and another cook in the back, a second baker and kitchen help, with Jeanne out front.

Get our free mobile app

Miss Adams Diner/Facebook Miss Adams Diner/Facebook loading...

What Are The Hopes For This Restaurant?

"Keep the lights on, pay the bills and make a lot of people happy with good homecooking." - Mark Lapier

The diner is open as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2024 and will be open through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays serving breakfast only from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Menu information can be found on their Facebook page.

The Only 24/7 Diners Left In New York State Unbelievably, there are only a handful of diners still around in Upstate New York that are open 24 hours a day. Gallery Credit: Yelp/Megan Carter

10 OLDEST RESTAURANTS IN MASSACHUSSETTS Here is a look at 10 of the oldest restaurants in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause