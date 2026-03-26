If You’re A Massachusetts Resident, You Should Block This Number Right Now

Recently, I received a call from an unknown area code. At first, I thought it might be someone inquiring about a DJ gig or something similar, so I didn't pay much attention.

I answered the call, and the man on the other line had a thick accent that was hard to understand. He asked if he was speaking to Ryan Pause. I asked, "Whose calling?" Then he said this and that person was calling about personal matters. I asked what personal matters? He didn’t answer the question; instead, he gave my address and asked me to confirm it.

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Never confirm your address over the phone to anyone you don't recognize

That's when I realized it was one of those scams where they try to trick you into giving up your personal information. Instead, I told them I didn't know if that was my address; it could be the police department's for all I knew. Then he asked if it was my old address, and I almost yelled, 'I don't know!' Then he told me to have a nice night, sir, and hung up.

The FTC reports that many people lose a lot of money, sometimes their life savings, to phone scams. Scammers use different tactics to deceive you, like pretending to be friendly and helpful or threatening and intimidating. Their aim is to steal your money or personal information for identity theft. Never give them your details.

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Robocall Warning: Block This Number

Out of curiosity, I called the number back: 401-214-6837. What really made me think the call was legitimate was the Rhode Island area code. Sure enough, when I called back, it went straight to voicemail, and they asked for personal information. Obviously, do not do this.

Nomorobo, which monitors robocalls 24/7, has confirmed that the phone number listed is a robocall. Have you received a call from this number?

Scam Warning: Never Answer These Area Codes These 7 area codes are most often associated with the 1-ring scam according to Cheapism , so it's best to just avoid answering their calls. Gallery Credit: Nick Northern