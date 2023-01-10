If You Were to Move Out of Massachusetts, Where Would You Go?

For those that know me, I've lived in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts all my life. I've seen many awesome things happen over the years including so many different weather patterns. But I've noticed something that's actually pretty depressing if you ask me. That is the fact that everyone seems to be leaving the state!

According to a United Van Lines National Movers Study, Massachusetts made number seven on the list of the "most moved from" state for the year 2022. 57 percent of their customer moves in Massachusetts were heading out of state. But when Mass. residents leave, thankfully they don't move too far!

According to Family Destinations Guide, the most common state MA. residents relocate to happens to be the "Live Free or Die" state. That's right, the study showed that the state of New Hampshire is common for its lower taxes and easier access to nature.

If Baystate residents were to leave the U.S. altogether, Puerto Rico would be their first go to destination! Say if you want to stay in the U.S. what is the most popular "move to" in the entire nation?

You guessed it! The Sunshine State of Florida. Which also made the most common place to retire along with states such as Maine, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and South Carolina.

So, if you could move anywhere out of Massachusetts, where would your destination be? Let us know by messaging on our station app!

