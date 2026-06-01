On January 16, 2026, members of the North Adams Police Department, along with the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force and the Berkshire County Special Response Team, carried out a search warrant at 221 Church Street in North Adams. The operation led to four arrests and the confiscation of about 4,440 bags of heroin, $2,888 in cash, and materials related to drug distribution.

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Search Warrant Executed For The Second Time At 221 Church Street

On June 1, 2026, members of the North Adams Police Department, along with the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force and the Berkshire County Special Response Team, carried out another search warrant at 221 Church Street in North Adams as part of their ongoing investigation into narcotics.

As a result of the investigation, these items were confiscated:

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• Loaded Smith and Wesson Firearm with High Capacity Feeding Device (Reported Stolen out of Brimfield, Massachusetts)

• Approximately 2,517 bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl (50 Grams)

• Approximately 22.5 Grams of Cocaine/Crack Cocaine

• Approximately $5,352 U.S. Currency

• Distribution Materials (Digital scales, packaging materials, cutting agents)

The people named below were taken into custody and formally accused of the following charges:

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Jaivon CLARK of Springfield, Massachusetts

1. Possession of Firearm without LTC/FID (Subsequent Offense)

2. Possession of a Loaded Firearm

3. Possession of High-Capacity Firearm in Commission of a Felony

4. Improper Storage of a Firearm

5. Possession of Ammunition without an FID

6. Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

7. Trafficking Cocaine 18 – 36 Grams (22.5 Grams)

8. Trafficking Heroin 36 – 100 Grams (2,517 Bags or 50 Grams)

9. Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

10. Receiving Stolen Property

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Jameir TENTION of Springfield, Massachusetts

1. Possession of Firearm without LTC/FID

2. Possession of a Loaded Firearm

3. Possession of High-Capacity Firearm in Commission of a Felony

4. Improper Storage of a Firearm

5. Possession of Ammunition without an FID

6. Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

7. Trafficking Cocaine 18 – 36 Grams (22.5 Grams)

8. Trafficking Heroin 36 – 100 Grams (2,517 Bags or 50 Grams)

9. Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

10. Receiving Stolen Property

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Sidney BURGER of North Adams, Massachusetts

1. Trafficking Cocaine 18 – 36 Grams (22.5 Grams)

2. Possession of Heroin – Subsequent Offense

3. Possession of Ammunition without an FID (.22 Caliber Ammunition located next to his bed)

4. Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

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Courtney HANER of North Adams, Massachusetts

1. Trafficking Cocaine 18 – 36 Grams (22.5 Grams)

2. Possession of Heroin

3. Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

As always, another amazing job by our local enforcement team for cleaning up our city streets, whose efforts never go unnoticed in the local community.

Massachusetts State Police's Most Wanted The latest list of the Massachusetts Police's most wanted fugitives. Gallery Credit: mass.gov