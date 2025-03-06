Crime is a fact of a life no matter where you go. The saying goes, you do the crime, you do the time. And that's exactly what happened to justice in this small Massachusetts city.

First of all, let's give a big shout-out to the North Adams Police Department for their outstanding work in keeping our city streets safe. Of course, any police department deserves recognition for putting their lives on the front line to keep all of us safe.

Police Arrest North Adams Man For Excessive Amount Of Narcotics

According to the NAPD Facebook page, back on February 28, 2025 the members of the North Adams Police Department Detective Unit, North Adams Police Department Patrol Division, and the Berkshire County Drug Task Force were able to execute a search warrant at the residence of 255 Houghton Street, Apartment A, that happened to be in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The following evidence was seized which lead to the arrest of North Adams resident Ronald Schneider:

• Approximately (134.1) grams of Fentanyl (when packaged for sale would have yielded approximately (6,705) bags of fentanyl). Street value of approximately $26,820 - $33,525.

• Approximately (12.3) grams of cocaine/crack cocaine. Street value of approximately $738 - $1,230.

• Approximately $945.

• Digital scales and other material for packaging fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

After doing the math, that rounds up to about $35,700 max amount.

Charges North Adams Man Faces

After Ronald Schneider's arrest, he was charged with the following:

1. M.G.L. Chapter 94C, Section 32E(e): Trafficking Fentanyl 100-200 grams. 2. M.G.L. Chapter 94C, Section 32A(a): Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Substance (subsequent offense). 3. M.G.L. Chapter 94C, Section 40: Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws.

He was currently out on bail for an open case out of Berkshire Superior Court that dates back to his August of 2024 arrest in North Adams where he was then charged with Trafficking Cocaine (18-36 grams) and Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

Schneider was recently arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court on his new charges. Schneider’s bail for his Superior Court case was then revoked as a result and a cash bail of $75,000 has since been set for his new case.

