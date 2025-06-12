Is It Illegal Across The State Of Massachusetts To Park In Front Of A Mailbox?

Is it illegal to block someone's mailbox by parking in front of it? The answer might surprise you.

The next time you visit a friend or family member in Massachusetts, think carefully about where you park your car. As someone with relatives who have mailboxes on their street, I can understand how frustrating it is when a vehicle is parked in front of their mailbox.

When searching for a parking spot during the day, I avoid parking in front of mailboxes to help homeowners and mail carriers with their deliveries. It's disheartening to see many drivers overlook this, but I believe that with a bit of awareness, we can all contribute to a more considerate community!

While interference with mail delivery constitutes a significant offense, the question arises as to whether parking a vehicle in front of a mailbox is also illegal. The answer to this question is, in fact, more complex than one might initially believe, as it encompasses a range of legal considerations that may vary depending on the jurisdiction.

Is it Illegal to Park Your Car in Front of a Mailbox in Massachusetts?

No federal or state law prohibits parking in front of a mailbox. However, towns and cities in the Bay State can enforce their parking ordinances for residents.

There are no laws in Massachusetts prohibiting parking in front of a mailbox, meaning individuals can park in a way that may obstruct mail delivery. This could potentially prevent the mail carrier from accessing your mailbox.

Will Your Mail Be Delayed if a Car Blocks Your Mailbox?

According to the U.S. Postal Service, mail carriers are not obligated to exit their trucks to deliver mail unless they have a package that cannot fit in a roadside mailbox. If your mailbox is blocked because a vehicle is parked in front of it, the mail carrier is encouraged to get out and make the delivery, but they are not required to do so.

According to our policy, the city or rural carrier should get out of the vehicle to make delivery if the mailbox is temporarily blocked by a vehicle. However, if the carrier continually experiences a problem in serving curb line or rural boxes where the customer is able to control on street parking, the postmaster may withdraw delivery service

As local post offices reduce and mail carriers take longer routes, postal workers may not have time to stop if a vehicle is blocking your mailbox.

How Can You Prevent People from Blocking Your Mailbox?

Unfortunately, there are limited legal options available to prevent individuals from blocking your mail delivery. You can put up signs near your mailbox asking drivers not to park in front of it, but if someone ignores these signs, they are not technically breaking the law.

If a car frequently blocks your mailbox and prevents you from receiving your mail, it may be a good idea to call the police. Even if there isn't a local ordinance to enforce, the officers might be able to speak with the driver and encourage them to park in a different spot.

