Is Bubble Tea Gaining More Popularity In Massachusetts?

I would say the first time I have ever heard of Bubble Tea was when I visited one of the nearby malls that are about an hour away from the Berkshires. I will say though depending on the flavor you get, bubble tea has a very interesting but delicious taste to it! Before we get into the closest location that's selling this Asian based drink, what is bubble tea?

According to en.wikipedia.org, Bubble Tea always referred to as pearl milk tea, bubble milk tea, tapioca milk tea, boba tea, or boba is a tea-based drink that originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s. It most commonly consists of tea accompanied by chewy tapioca balls ("boba" or "pearls"), but it can be made with other toppings as well, such as grass jelly, aloe vera, red bean, and popping boba. It has many varieties and flavors, but the two most popular varieties are pearl black milk tea and pearl green milk tea ("pearl" for the tapioca balls at the bottom).

Where can this drink be found in the Berkshires?

The name says it all as it is located on 57 Park Street in Adams. I was driving down the street last week when I just had to stop in for to try some locally made Bubble Tea for myself. I'll let you decide on how it tastes, but trust me you won't be disappointed!

While sipping your favorite beverage, take the time to just appreciate the amazing artwork that makes the corner of School and Park Street sparkle!

Or if you want be part of the artwork, just stand in front of the magical butterfly and have someone take your photo. That way you're not just a butterfly, but a magical work of art!

You can find more information on 57 Park Street by clicking this link as they're trying super hard to give back to the local community and to drive more visitors on Park Street in the historic town of Adams.

