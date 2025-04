Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car At Massachusetts Rest Areas?

I personally have never had to pull over on the side of the road to take a snooze only because I'm usually drinking large amounts of coffee when I'm driving.

Plus, if you're traveling, lodging around here or anywhere in the country can be pretty expensive. Especially if you're traveling this summer.

So, Is Snoozing in Your Car Deemed Illegal in the Baystate?

It is not illegal to sleep in your car in Massachusetts according to boondockersbible.com. Rules and regulations are only based the specific rest area itself. Most rest areas have a two-hour limit for how long you can stay parked in that location. Now say if you exit your vehicle and leave it unattended at a rest area, you may be subject to a 30-minute limit for how long your vehicle is unattended for.

So yes, it is perfectly legal to sleep in your car at a rest area as the state would rather have drowsy drivers rest up than drive while exhausted. However, if you decide to sleep in your car that's not at a rest area, here's what you need to know.

Can I Get Fined for Sleeping in My Car?

While it is perfectly legal in Massachusetts to sleep in your car, you can be charged with trespassing if you park in an area that's deemed private property. So, if you are looking to rest in your car just look for any signs that say like no trespassing or no overnight parking.

