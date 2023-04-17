A lot of topics this week seem to be related to laws and regulations. Because honestly, these are very good questions. I personally have never had to pull over on the side of the road to take a snooze only because I'm usually drinking large amounts of coffee when I'm driving. Plus, if you're traveling, lodging around here can be pretty expensive.

So, Is Snoozing in Your Car Deemed Illegal in the Baystate?

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

It is not illegal to sleep in your car in Massachusetts according to boondockersbible.com. Rules and regulations are only based the specific rest area itself. Most rest areas have a two-hour limit for how long you can stay parked in that location. Now say if you exit your vehicle and leave it unattended at a rest area, you may be subject to a 30-minute limit for how long your vehicle is unattended for.

So yes, it is perfectly legal to sleep in your car at a rest area as the state would rather have drowsy drivers rest up than drive while exhausted. However, if you decide to sleep in your car that's not at a rest area, here's what you need to know.

Can I Get Fined for Sleeping in My Car?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

While it is perfectly legal in Massachusetts to sleep in your car, you can be charged with trespassing if you park in an area that's deemed private property. So, if you are looking to rest in your car just look for any signs that say like no trespassing or no overnight parking.

Where are the best designed rest areas in Massachusetts? Let us know on our station app.

Get our free mobile app

LOOKING FOR A NEW ENGLAND GETAWAY THIS SUMMER?

Sleep Inside This Historic Barn on the Beach in Rhode Island Can't decide if you want a farm getaway or a beach vacation? Well, this rental in Rhode Island offers you both. Sleep inside a historic barn among acres of farm while still being a short walk away from the beach and a 10-minute drive from downtown Newport.

Top 10 Hotel Room Hacks For When Traveling With Toddlers Here are the best ways to survive your hotel stay with little kids!