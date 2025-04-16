Is This Considered The Most Dangerous Road In Massachusetts?

Just recently, I've had a few close calls on this one particular road that I just happen to commute everyday on where it involves oncoming traffic to cross over the yellow line. While it's not totally the other driver's fault, it can be a dangerous situation if you're not careful.

When it comes to "dangerous roads" we usually automatically think highways. But according to Munley believe it or not, highways are generally safer than regular roads. While traffic accidents can happen anywhere, statistics show that highways have a lower rate of fatal accidents and injury crashes compared to local and arterial roads due to the fact most of the cars are traveling straight in the same direction.



Is This The Most Dangerous Road In Massachusetts?

The road I use to cut over from Mohawk Trail to US Route 7 everyday to go to work and back is Massachusetts Route 43. The route actually begins at the eastern end of New York State Route 43 in Hancock. I happen to travel more to and from the opposite direction where it ends. This road is also known to have pedestrians that jog or ride bicycles along side at the crack of dawn which becomes a hazard for some drivers if their not careful. That's what makes this road pretty dangerous in my opinion.

My advice to those that use this road for anything, be extremely cautious when doing so. Also depending on the carrier you have, cell service can very be spotty if there's any an emergency.

Or Is It This The Actual Most Dangerous Road In Massachusetts?

While we talked about interstates being safer than regular roads, accidents can still happen anywhere no matter if it's an interstate or a regular two-lane road. Interstate 495 for example spans over 121 miles and forms a semicircle around Boston plus it is the “outer” beltway for drivers. Car Insurance Comparison put out a statement that said no other highway in Massachusetts is deadlier than this interstate and that the highway averages 9.5 fatalities per year.

Why Is Interstate 495 The Most Dangerous Highway In Massachusetts?

Because each interstate has its own risks, drivers are urged to exercise caution when planning trips. For example, hazards such as potholes or confusing signs can lead to crashes. Outdated infrastructure can include lights that don’t work, faded paint, or evening missing guardrails. Another factor is when the roads are congested and bumper to bumper, accidents are more likely to happen. Or even worse, Massachusetts weather can create hazardous conditions especially when it comes to snow and ice which can then lead to traffic fatalities. Other than that, stay safe and use caution when traveling any of these roads no matter the circumstances.

