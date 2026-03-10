The North Adams planning board authorized Moresi Culinary Ventures LLC to repurpose the Mulcare Building into Zio Roberto, an Italian restaurant.

Former Grazie and Mohawk Tavern Are Being Transformed Into an "Authentic" Italian Cuisine

Iberkshires.com reports that owner David Moresi announced that the previous Grazie and Mohawk Tavern locations are undergoing renovations. The Mohawk bar is being transformed into the Taverna, which will feature beer, wine, craft cocktails, and small plates. This new venue will be part of Zio Roberto, serving "authentic" Italian dishes, including freshly-made pasta.

"It's actually modeled after a newer concept that is gaining a lot of popularity, and it's kind of referred to as the Italian speakeasy, envisioning a lounge with oversized chairs and cocktail tables. As for the restaurant, we're really going to focus on fresh pasta, and it's basically an overall traditional, curated dining experience. It's a place where patrons can enjoy a multi-course dining experience, enjoy a first-class evening out." - Owner David Moresi

He presented his chefs, Peter Belmonte and Nick Moulton, each of whom has extensive experience both locally and across the region.

The Reasoning Behind Why the Owner Appeared Before the Planning Board

The planners questioned why he was appearing before them, since they believed this wouldn't constitute a change of use. Moresi explained that he had discussed the situation with the building department, as there was some uncertainty because the bar and the restaurant were planned to be combined into one entity. He decided to follow the advice and go before the planners to ensure everything was in order.

Planner Virginia Riehl joked, "If you weren't doing fresh pasta, we might not approve this." The new restaurant is expected to open by the end of May.

