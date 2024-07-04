It’s 2024, Can You Still Develop Camera Film In Massachusetts?

With the world of having cameras on our phones, this one had me thinking today. Before we get into if you can still develop disposable camera film, let's talk about how this thought came up in the first place.

So, I was talking to my sister who lives out in the Boston area about technology from the 90s and early 2000s. She mentions to me that she still has undeveloped film stored away and I'm like are you serious? You can still develop them I say to her, but then it had me thinking can you actually still develop film?

This all started after I told her that I just purchased a VCR from eBay so I can convert all our years worth of home videos that have been stashed away in storage for a long time.

Ryan Pause

It's definitely not the prettiest considering the half the buttons are missing, but it plays very well considering it's over 25 years old!

That being said, are you able to still able develop camera film in 2024?

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Shore answer is YES! According to CVS's website, you can still bring film, negatives, and disposable cameras to have them developed and printed on high-quality traditional 4x6 photo paper. All you have to do is drop off your order at your nearest CVS and your pictures will be ready in 7-10 days.

Walmart store exterior

Another well known retailer that still offers film develop is Walmart! According to their website, it's the same process as CVS. Just drop off your film at your nearest Walmart and your pictures will be ready in approx. 6 days.

Are there any other places that still develop camera film in 2024? Let us know on our station app because the question is, how long will this service still continue?

