It’s A Felony To Cheat On Your Spouse In Massachusetts

As you know, cheating the worst thing you can ever do in a marriage. Without a doubt, there's at least one person we know who has done it in the past.

According to Woman's Day, Massachusetts is one of the 16 states that has a law that forbids adultery during a marriage also known as sexual intercourse with someone other than their significant other.

Surprisingly there hasn't been an adultery case in Massachusetts since 1983. Most couples nowadays just choose the easy way out by signing divorce papers and calling it a day.

While we don't really hear much on the news about someone getting jail time for cheating, a judge can still legally throw the book at you if he or she decided to do so.

The Week mentions that it's a felony in Massachusetts and could land you in prison for up to 3 years if convicted. Other states like Idaho, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin is also a felony. Even if it's only a misdemeanor in other states, penalties could still include three months in jail plus a fine.

States like New York are trying to get the law off the books to make it perfectly legal to cheat on your married spouse. So if a New York resident wants to sleep around in the city that never sleeps, they would be free to do so.

Below is a list of all the states where it's illegal to cheat on your spouse according to Woman's Day:

Arizona Florida Kansas Illinois Massachusetts Oklahoma Idaho Michigan Wisconsin Minnesota Utah New York Mississippi Georgia South Carolina North Carolina

Strangely enough while it's still illegal in the state of Maryland, the penalty only carries a $10 fine. Whoop dee do right?

Now what if you're married in state where's perfectly legal but you cheat in another state that's illegal? That's a good question for a good lawyer is all I have to say.

