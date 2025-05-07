While you have the constitutional right to take photos in public, ensure that no laws are violated while capturing that perfect shot.

It's Illegal to Trespass - Even to Take a Photo

When searching for the perfect location to take a family photo or snap your next Instagram selfie, it's important to ensure that you are not breaking any laws in the process. For example, you should avoid walking onto a stranger's property or sitting on their porch, as this is considered trespassing and is illegal.



Don't Take Photos At These Massachusetts Locations

Residential properties are not the only places where trespassing is a concern. There is another specific location in Massachusetts where taking photos is strictly prohibited.

Not Only Are Photos on Train Tracks Illegal, but They Could Be Deadly

Mass Coastal Railroad advises against trespassing to take photos along the railroad tracks, as this area is private property and poses significant safety risks. Trespassing is the leading cause of rail-related fatalities in the United States. In 2022, there were 619 fatalities and 550 injuries related to trespassing nationwide.

"In order to achieve the highest possible level of public safety we respectfully request that police departments in the communities we serve remain vigilant with regards to railroad trespassing and the enforcement of [state law]," - (MCRR) President and CEO Chris Podgurski

What Is The Punishment for Criminal Trespass in Massachusetts

Massachusetts General Laws prohibit trespassing on railroad tracks, which is punishable by a $100 fine or 50 hours of community service.

