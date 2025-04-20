It’s Illegal To Cool Down Your Vehicle In Massachusetts

With the first heat wave hitting Massachusetts, I decided to test my car's air conditioning system. Unfortunately, it was blowing hot air! My car is 21 years old, so it's not entirely surprising. Now, I need to recharge the system and hope there aren't any leaks.

If you park for a long time and decide to run the A/C, you may inadvertently be breaking the law while trying to stay cool on a hot summer day.

According to Mass.gov, this law prohibits unnecessary idling but also acknowledges that there are situations where idling is unavoidable. It specifies three exemptions: when an engine is actively being repaired and its operation is necessary for the repair, when a vehicle is making deliveries and needs to operate its engine for that purpose, and when the engine is used to provide power to another device.

Overall, the penalties for unnecessary idling of unattended vehicles are generally the same, with fines typically around $35. However, as previously mentioned, police officers are unlikely to actively enforce this law unless a complaint is filed with local authorities or the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP). While enforcement personnel cannot address every complaint about idling vehicles, there are situations where it may not be obvious why a car is idling for longer than five minutes.

Many complaints about excessive idling concern the same vehicles in the same locations, which are left idling daily, often out of habit. For those living or working near these vehicles, the exhaust they are exposed to is not just a nuisance; it can become a serious health problem.

