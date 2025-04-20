It&#8217;s Illegal To Cool Down Your Vehicle In Massachusetts

It’s Illegal To Cool Down Your Vehicle In Massachusetts

Canva

With the first heat wave hitting Massachusetts, I decided to test my car's air conditioning system. Unfortunately, it was blowing hot air! My car is 21 years old, so it's not entirely surprising. Now, I need to recharge the system and hope there aren't any leaks.

If you park for a long time and decide to run the A/C, you may inadvertently be breaking the law while trying to stay cool on a hot summer day.

Also Read: Massachusetts Eatery Named "Best For Brunch" In The Nation

WSBS 860AM logo
Get our free mobile app
Getty Images
loading...

According to Mass.gov, this law prohibits unnecessary idling but also acknowledges that there are situations where idling is unavoidable. It specifies three exemptions: when an engine is actively being repaired and its operation is necessary for the repair, when a vehicle is making deliveries and needs to operate its engine for that purpose, and when the engine is used to provide power to another device.

Overall, the penalties for unnecessary idling of unattended vehicles are generally the same, with fines typically around $35. However, as previously mentioned, police officers are unlikely to actively enforce this law unless a complaint is filed with local authorities or the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP). While enforcement personnel cannot address every complaint about idling vehicles, there are situations where it may not be obvious why a car is idling for longer than five minutes.

Getty Images
loading...

Many complaints about excessive idling concern the same vehicles in the same locations, which are left idling daily, often out of habit. For those living or working near these vehicles, the exhaust they are exposed to is not just a nuisance; it can become a serious health problem.

31 Strange Massachusetts Laws

Here are 31 Massachusetts laws that will make you say "what?"

Gallery Credit: Jesse Stewart

These 16 Bizarre Massachusetts Laws Are Completely Insane

Gallery Credit: Unsplash

Massachusetts Laws You Don't Even Know You're Breaking

There are a lot of strange laws still on the books in Massachusetts, many that also carry actual punishments and fines. Though we're pretty sure no one has been arrested for the crimes we're about to list, we're also pretty sure you have violated at least one of these laws in the last month or so.

Gallery Credit: Nancy Hall

Filed Under: Massachusetts, vehicle, laws
Categories: Articles, News, Local News

More From WSBS 860AM