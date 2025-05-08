In Massachusetts, is it referred to as a barbecue or a cookout? Either way, it's always a delightful outdoor gathering when the weather warms up, especially with Memorial Day weekend approaching this month. No offense to my vegan friends, but I believe that meat is the best food for outdoor picnics.

Whether you're grilling hamburgers, hot dogs, steaks, or ribs, you're sure to please everyone's appetite at your next outdoor gathering. However, keep in mind that grilling the meats listed below will not satisfy anyone, as they are not only illegal but also unappealing.

Chowhound has compiled a list of meats that were once commonly consumed but are now illegal in the U.S. If you don’t adhere to these regulations, you could face trouble with the authorities or, even worse, have your family remember your cookout as a disastrous event. Let’s take a look at the seven types of meat that are prohibited for barbecuing and eating in Massachusetts:

Horse meat is available in butcher shops and restaurants in countries such as France, Russia, Japan, and Italy. It can also be found in Quebec, Canada, and certain areas of Toronto. For your next outdoor picnic in the United States, it's best to stick with the classic BBQ grill items discussed earlier.

Your neighbors and family will appreciate your choices later. Do you want to be remembered as the person who decided to BBQ a horse at an outdoor picnic? I certainly wouldn’t want that.

