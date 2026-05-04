New Restaurant Alert: Jersey Mike’s Subs Is Opening A New Location In Berkshire County
If you're looking for a taste of New Jersey, nothing beats Jersey Mike's Subs. I usually try to hit one when I travel outside the Berkshires, but now I might actually have to add it to my list of places to stop for lunch!
Who is Jersey Mike's Subs and Its History?
According to their website, Jersey Mike's has a longstanding tradition of entrepreneurship and delicious submarine sandwiches. Established on the Jersey Shore in 1956, the chain offers authentic East Coast-style subs made with the original recipe from over five decades ago. Enthusiasts of Jersey Mike's particularly enjoy their subs prepared Mike's Way™, which includes onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and a special blend of olive oil, red wine vinegar, and spices.
They use only private-label meats and cheeses, sliced fresh for each sub, and stack them high on bread baked in-store. Every sandwich is prepared fresh for each customer, just like the original Jersey Mike's. The Jersey Mike's experience always features friendly banter from our energetic team.
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Where In Berkshire County Is Jersey Mike's Subs Opening?
With very little information so far, indeed.com recently posted a job opening for a General Manager position at the soon-to-be Jersey Mike's Subs, located at 660 Merril Road in Pittsfield. This location is in the Stop & Shop Plaza, right next to Pizza Hut, in the AAA location. The franchise will be operated by Liotta Brothers LLC and will pay a salary of $55,000-$70,000 per year, full-time, plus health insurance benefits.
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