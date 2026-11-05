We recently learned that the deal to redevelop the Berkshire Mall property fell through the cracks, but not all hope is lost just yet. Negotiations are continuing behind the scenes, and now that elections are over, there's only one man who can help make things happen.

Massachusetts State Rep. John Barrett III Working To Revive Berkshire Mall

Stakeholders and elected officials, especially State Rep. John Barrett III, believe Cypress Equities’ proposed $50 million retail redevelopment is too promising to walk away from.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Barrett, D-North Adams, has spent weeks working behind the scenes to build consensus among the town, Cypress Equities, mall owner JMJ RE Holdings, and the Baker Hill Road District. The district owns the Route 7/Route 8 Connector Road and collects property taxes on the former mall property to pay for road maintenance and policing.

Lanesborough Select Board Chair Deborah Maynard said the board will receive an update at its 6 p.m. meeting Monday. She hopes residents will share their views to help the board determine its next steps.

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Why Barrett Says The Deal Needs To Happen

Barrett believes the deal would benefit both Lanesborough and Berkshire County. It would demolish the mall and replace it with a retail development anchored by two national brands.

At the state level, he said, an earmark in an existing bill would fund new water infrastructure. A separate bond bill, which has yet to be approved, includes funding for a sewer connection to Pittsfield’s wastewater treatment plant. Barrett is also confident the state Department of Transportation will assume responsibility for maintaining the Connector Road, taking a major expense off the road district’s budget.

If that isn't convincing enough, I don't know what is. Let's hope Barrett can work his magic again, as he did when he was mayor of North Adams.

2026 Holiday Events Worth Attending In The Northern Berkshires Every year, the Northern Berkshires offer something for everyone, with holiday events ranging from craft fairs and bazaars to scenic train rides and holiday tree lightings. Whatever you like, we have you covered. Check out the full list below. Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause/TSM, Explore Adams