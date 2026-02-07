Man In Pownal, Vermont Facing Life For Crashing Vehicle That Left Woman Paralyzed

Pownal resident Joseph Walsh was taken into custody by the Vermont State Police on a warrant after allegedly crashing his vehicle and fleeing the scene, where a passenger sustained severe injuries—paralyzed from the neck down, nearly decapitated, and reliant on a ventilator.

Walsh, 56, was arraigned at Rutland's Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility, where he is currently held without bail. As reported by The Bennington Banner, he faces two felony charges and three misdemeanors, including hit-and-run causing serious injury, reckless driving, gross negligence resulting in serious harm, reckless endangerment, and driving while suspended.

Walsh Arrested at Bennington Motel

According to a press release from the Vermont State Police, Walsh was arrested at the Best Western Motel in Bennington after nearly a month fleeing following the accident. He also had two other active warrants from separate cases.

An affidavit states that on January 7, 2026, police responded to a single-vehicle accident with entrapment on Burrington Road in Pownal. They discovered a 1994 Toyota Camry crashed into a large tree, with a woman in the passenger seat seriously hurt. The driver was not present at the scene.

Woman Taken to Hospital for Emergency Medical Care

Emergency responders rescued the woman, who was first taken to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and then transferred to Albany Med for urgent care. Although police searched the area, they couldn't find the driver until a tip led to Walsh's arrest in Bennington nearly a month later.

The 32-year-old woman, who is the victim, reportedly sustained injuries so severe that her family says she was almost decapitated, is on a ventilator, and is fully paralyzed from the neck down.

Walsh's Court Appearance

At his court appearance, Walsh denied all five charges and was detained without bail by Judge Valente until an upcoming hearing to review the evidence.

Walsh has a previous criminal records in Vermont and New York, which include three felonies and ten lesser offenses such as robbery causing injury, DUI, fleeing from law enforcement, and driving while license is suspended.

No further hearings are currently planned. The three ongoing cases will move forward together through the legal system.

