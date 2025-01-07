Two of the biggest names in Country music will be making their rounds to the iconic ballpark in Boston, Massachusetts. Jason Aldean along with friends Brooks & Dunn will be co-headlining a show at Fenway Park on Friday, May 30th according to Live Nation.

Jason Aldean a country icon since 2005 is known for his hits like "Big Green Tractor", "She's Country", "My Kinda' Party", and “Dirt Road Anthem." And of course we can't forget his controversial 2022 hit "Try That In A Small Town."

Boston Globe via Getty Images Boston Globe via Getty Images loading...

He also calls calls Brooks & Dunn his "musical heroes" where the country music duo since 1990 has a had extensive hits over three decades including "Brand New Man", "Boot Scootin' Boogie", "My Maria", "Red Dirt Road", "Ain't Nothing 'bout You", etc.

Tickets for this show go on sale at 10 a.m. The country show is also part of a growing lineup of concerts for this summer at Fenway Park as Shakira will also be playing there in May, along with My Chemical Romance scheduled for September. Which concert are you seeing? Let us know on our station app.

Get our free mobile app

Last year I had the privilege to see Brooks & Dunn along with David Lee Murphy, and Ernest in concert at SPAC in New York State. Which by the way was an amazing sold out show!

Below are photos from that concert:

Hotshots: See Artists Photos From Brooks & Dunn At SPAC June 27, 2024 It was a show that was 18 years in the making: Brooks & Dunn's Reboot 2024 Tour on the Broadview Stage at SPAC on Thursday, June 27, 2024. It had been 18 years since Kix & Ronnie last took the stage in Saratoga, and the crowd was ready to see them perform 'Boot Scootin' Boogie,' 'Neon Moon,' 'Red DIrt Road,' and all of their classic tunes. David Lee Murphy also brought his own impressive set of solo hits and songs that he penned, and Ernest showed us why he is as Country as Country gets. Relive all the great performances with these photos below courtesy of Claude Sawyer Photography. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

40 Photos of Jason Aldean Young Jason Aldean exploded onto the country music scene in 2005 with his first hit "Hicktown," which shot to No. 10 on the country charts. Since then, the megastar has released 11 studio albums and has had 27 songs reach No. 1. Let's take a look back at a young Jason Aldean, when he was just getting started. Gallery Credit: Evan Paul