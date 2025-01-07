JUST ANNOUNCED: Jason Aldean And Brooks & Dunn Coming To Fenway Park
Two of the biggest names in Country music will be making their rounds to the iconic ballpark in Boston, Massachusetts. Jason Aldean along with friends Brooks & Dunn will be co-headlining a show at Fenway Park on Friday, May 30th according to Live Nation.
Jason Aldean a country icon since 2005 is known for his hits like "Big Green Tractor", "She's Country", "My Kinda' Party", and “Dirt Road Anthem." And of course we can't forget his controversial 2022 hit "Try That In A Small Town."
He also calls calls Brooks & Dunn his "musical heroes" where the country music duo since 1990 has a had extensive hits over three decades including "Brand New Man", "Boot Scootin' Boogie", "My Maria", "Red Dirt Road", "Ain't Nothing 'bout You", etc.
Tickets for this show go on sale at 10 a.m. The country show is also part of a growing lineup of concerts for this summer at Fenway Park as Shakira will also be playing there in May, along with My Chemical Romance scheduled for September. Which concert are you seeing? Let us know on our station app.
Last year I had the privilege to see Brooks & Dunn along with David Lee Murphy, and Ernest in concert at SPAC in New York State. Which by the way was an amazing sold out show!
Below are photos from that concert:
