Country Superstar Kenny Chesney Adds Two Shows At Gillette Stadium
Kenny Chesney, known for songs like 'She's Got It All,' 'How Forever Feels,' and 'She's Thinks My Tractor's Sexy,' has always embodied a cheerful summer mood. In 2027, he will perform at Gillette Stadium twice, marking his 25th appearance there, as part of the 'Original Vibe Room' tour.
If the cold weather has you feeling down, look forward to next summer. Kenny's big return after two years is nearly sold-out, with close to 400,000 tickets for the Sphere Las Vegas. He'll also bring special guests on this tour. Here's what to expect at the two stadium shows in Foxborough in 2027.
Kenny Chesney's Special Guests:
Eric Church
Sheryl Crow
Greylan James
Kenny Chesney is featuring special guests on his tour, such as country superstar Eric Church, 90s pop icon Sheryl Crow, and emerging country artist Greylan James. The tour begins in Tampa in April 2027 and includes stops at Gillette Stadium on Friday, August 27, and Saturday, August 28, 2027. If no additional shows are added afterward, these will mark the tour's final dates.
Tickets will be available to the public starting Friday, September 25th at 10:00 AM local time. Are you planning to attend the show? Let us know on our station app.
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