Kenny Chesney Will Bring His ‘Original Vibe Room’ Tour To Gillette Stadium In 2027
Growing up with songs like 'She's Got It All,' 'How Forever Feels,' and 'She's Thinks My Tractor's Sexy,' Kenny Chesney has always had that feel-good summer vibe. He's returning to Gillette Stadium for the 25th time in 2027 as part of the 'Original Vibe Room' tour.
If the upcoming cold weather has you down already, this is definitely something to look forward to next summer, as it marks Kenny's big return after two years and comes close to 400,000 tickets sold for the deeply dimensional Sphere Las Vegas. This time, he's also bringing special guests on the tour. Here's what to expect at the stadium show in Foxborough in 2027.
Kenny Chesney's Special Guests:
Eric Church
Sheryl Crow
Greylan James
Kenny Chesney is bringing special guests to his tour, including country superstar Eric Church, 90s pop star Sheryl Crow, and rising country star Greylan James. The tour kicks off in Tampa in April 2027 and will include a tour stop at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, August 28, 2027. This will technically be the conclusion if he doesn't add any more shows after that.
Fans can now sign up here to get early access to tickets through presale registrations powered by Seated. Once registered, fans will receive a code before the Vibe Room Presale starts on Thursday, September 17 at 10 am local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 25th at 10:00 AM local time. Will you be attending the show? Let us know on our station app.
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