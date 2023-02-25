Kevin Hart Comedy Tour Coming To MA. Not Far from The Berkshires!

When you hear the name 'Kevin Hart,' what movie does it make you think of? The new Jumanji films with 'The Rock'? Or 'Ride Along' with 'Ice Cube'? Whatever Kevin Hart film you think of you know it's going to be hilarious! Recently there were rumors of Kevin Hart coming to MassMutual Center in Springfield however it was just recently confirmed by Western Mass News that he is indeed making a stop to the Baystate for part of his 'Reality Check' tour.

At first, Mass. Residents thought it was just a phony scam due to the fact they're some websites trying to sell tickets for outrageous prices for seats that don't even exist! So, beware of these phony sites since legitimate tickets don't go on sale until Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. which range in price from $75 to $175. And believe me, that's a great deal since one of the "fake" websites wanted almost $400 a ticket!

Back in October, I had the privilege to travel out to Philly to see Kevin Hart myself and let me tell you, you'll be laughing your rear end off when you go to see his show! He's starred in many films as mentioned and has produced many comedy podcasts including on satellite radio.

So, remember, tickets go on sale Friday, March 3, on all legitimate ticket sites like Ticketmaster. And the show is on Thursday, April 20th at The MassMutual Center at 7 p.m.

If you have seen Kevin Hart before like I have, tell us about your experience in our station app!

