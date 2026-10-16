Growing up in the Berkshires, we can all remember when KFC had locations throughout the county. The number of locations has since dropped to 0, with the first and last one closing in Pittsfield back in 2010.

Now, if any Berkshire residents want to get their KFC fix, they have to go outside the county to ones like the one I go to often in Bennington, Vermont, which is about a 40-minute drive from North Adams, at least for me.

And in all my years of going to KFC, I never would've thought this change would ever come since I'm so used to it by now. But that's okay; adjusting will not be an issue for me, at least, but will it be okay for you? Here's the major change that's coming to all KFC locations.

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Major Change Coming To All KFC Locations In Massachusetts And VT

This change will end a 40-year-old tradition for all KFC locations, as they announced in January 2027; they will transition from serving Pepsi to Coca-Cola beverages, with all locations completed by spring 2027. Personally, I've always been more of a Coke person than a Pepsi guy, but I can settle for whichever an establishment offers.

WDTN says the KFC-Pepsi partnership started in 1986, when PepsiCo bought Kentucky Fried Chicken, then a fast-food chain, as part of a broader move into the food business. The expansion also included Frito-Lay, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. Greenfield, Massachusetts, once had a KFC/Pizza Hut Express/Taco Bell location, which closed in 2024. After the acquisition, restaurants that hadn’t been serving Pepsi switched from Coke.

Read More: What To See On The Mohawk Trail In The Northern Berkshires

Photo by Maximilian Bruck on Unsplash close-up photography of red and white Coca-Cola trailer

What Are Your Thoughts?

Are you excited for Coke products finally coming to KFC, or do you still prefer Pepsi products? Let us know on our app.

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The Top 10 Best Fast Food Chains In America Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause, USA Today