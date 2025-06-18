Being home alone during the summer was once a lot of fun.

Do you remember how old you were when you first started staying home alone? I spent a lot of time during my youth binge-watching SpongeBob on Nickelodeon, along with eating junk food and playing PlayStation 2 games.

So, the question remains: Is there a specific age at which a child can stay home alone in Massachusetts?

Surprisingly, despite the many strict laws in Massachusetts, there is no specific age restriction for children staying home alone. However, there are exceptions in cases of neglect or abandonment, which the state takes very seriously. For more information, you can refer to mass.gov.

110 CMR 2.00

"Whenever used throughout 110 CMR, the following words shall have the following meanings, unless the context plainly requires otherwise.... Neglect means failure by a caretaker, either deliberately or through negligence or inability, to take those actions necessary to provide a child with minimally adequate food, clothing, shelter, medical care, supervision, emotional stability and growth, or other essential care; provided, however, that such inability is not due solely to inadequate economic resources or solely to the existence of a handicapping condition. This definition is not dependent upon location (i.e., neglect can occur while the child is in an out-of-home or in-home setting.)" See also, the Mass. Dept. of Children and Families web page on Reporting child abuse and neglect. To report suspected child abuse, call (800) KIDS-508, or after hours, (800) 792-5200.

Under no circumstances would I ever consider leaving a child home alone unless they were fully prepared to be independent. Although I don't have any children at the moment, I do have nieces and nephews whom I can relate to on this topic.

When I was a kid, my parents would often run quick errands and would remind me to keep the doors locked and not to answer the door if any strangers showed up. I was around 11 or 12 at the time, and I also had a dog that would bark loudly whenever someone knocked on the door.

At what age do you think it is appropriate to leave your child home alone? Share your thoughts on the station app..

