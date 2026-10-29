Every day in Massachusetts, we travel these roads, often complaining about potholes or wondering, 'When will the streets be fixed?' But potholes are only part of the problem: the real issue is aging road infrastructure.

But sometimes, those aging roads have some cool history behind them, which we're going to dive into right now.

Unsplash Unsplash

Which road is the oldest in the Bay State?

According to Onlyinyourstate.com, the road is known as The King's Highway. King Charles II established it in 1650, and it gradually extended south from Boston until 1735. At the time, it was used mainly to deliver mail between New York City and Boston, and horse-drawn carriages were the only means of transportation.

Getty/Dennis Tangney Jr. Getty/Dennis Tangney Jr.

What is the length of the King's Highway?

The King's Highway runs 1,300 miles from Boston and Cambridge to New Haven and Fairfield.

Getty/Dennis Tangney Jr. Getty/Dennis Tangney Jr.

Where the King's Highway starts

From there, you can take the highway to states such as New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. You might think, "This all sounds familiar." But this isn’t Interstate 95.

Historic Route 20 Historic Route 20

What other places does the King's Highway connect?

The King's Highway connects with the two longest U.S. Routes: Route 1, which runs north and south, and Route 20, which runs east and west through the Berkshires. That means this oldest highway runs through Massachusetts, and you probably drive on it every day without realizing it.

Are you traveling south along the East Coast from Massachusetts? Do you prefer Interstate 95 or historic Route 1? Share your choice on our station app.

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See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones