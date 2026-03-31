Label Shopper has been a mainstay in the L-shaped plaza in North Adams for at least a couple of decades.

It is part of a retail chain that operates more than 75 stores throughout the Northeast and Midwest. It specializes in selling discounted, popular brand-name fashions for men, women, and children, including categories like plus sizes, maternity, accessories, and scrubs.

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Temporary Closure and Relocation

Based on social media posts, there were rumors that Label Shopper would be closing temporarily and relocating within North Adams. To verify if the rumors were true, I visited Label Shopper myself. Here are the results.

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Label Shopper Moving Across The Parking Lot In The Steeple City Plaza

The rumors turned out to be true, as I saw a sign on the store saying that Label Shopper will close on Monday, April 6th, and move across the parking lot to the old Gordman's store between Rent-A-Center and Liquor World.

Read More: Spring Street In Adams Will Be Closed For 4 Days In April

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The Store That Never Opened

It's safe to say that Label Shopper will be moving to what was originally Peebles, as the transition to Gordman's fell through. The store never reopened with the new branding after Peebles closed for good.

The good news is that this new location has significantly more inventory space than its current spot in the L-shaped plaza. While it's not confirmed that this is the reason for the move, one can only assume it is. This also raises the question: What would you like to see occupy its current space next to Dollar Tree when they move?

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