Connecticut Man Accused Of A Stabbing At Massachusetts Campground Will Be Released, Under Certain Conditions

A man from Connecticut, initially charged with stabbing at Mount Greylock Campsite Park in Lanesborough, Massachusetts, will soon be released under certain conditions.

Jeffrey Damien DeLuca, 47, from Wilton, Connecticut, will undergo evaluation at the J. Flowers Health Institute in Houston, Texas, after posting $15,000 bail once a space becomes available.

Judge's Decision

The ruling by Judge John Agostini came despite objections from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, which sought to keep DeLuca held without bail while his case is pending. This, however, will no longer be the case.

The Starting Incident

On July 18th, at Mount Greylock Campsite Park, Deluca was on a camping trip with two friends and their sons. In a concerning incident, prosecutors report that he allegedly stabbed one man, ran into the woods, and then came back to stab the second man in the stomach.

One of the men ensured the safety of the boys who witnessed the entire incident by locking them in a car. First Assistant District Attorney Marianne Shelvey described the assaults as "unprovoked" and argued that DeLuca's unpredictable actions indicate he poses a risk to the public that can only be addressed through pretrial incarceration.

The Primary Reason for The Incident and New Ruling

Defense attorneys claimed that DeLuca's actions were triggered by cannabis edibles he consumed, and that he has no memory of the incident. Deluca is required to travel at his own expense to the Texas facility without delay. He must stay there for a maximum of two weeks before returning to the custody of the Central Berkshire District Court for a review of his bail conditions.

Additionally, he must maintain communication with probation officials by telephone and avoid contacting the victims who were seriously injured but survived the incident.

