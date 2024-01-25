Large Underground Hidden Tunnel Found In Massachusetts

A lot of people that live the Baystate are unaware of this abandoned railroad tunnel located in Clinton, Massachusetts.

Are you up for spooky adventure?

According to onlyinyourstate.com, this tunnel is hidden in the forest bordering the Wachusett Dam and has since been abandoned by the state. Even though the tunnel itself itself is only about a quarter-mile long, the soaring ceiling, walls that are made of huge stone blocks, and utter darkness makes it feel quite a bit longer. Tripping water can also be heard as well like any other tunnel.

Here's some more interesting facts according to onlyinyourstate.com:

The tunnel was built during the construction of the Wachusett Dam. Local stories attest that over 4,000 bodies from nearby cemeteries had to be relocated to make room for the tunnel and the dam. When the Central Massachusetts Railroad began to wane in the early 1900s, this tunnel was shuttered for good.

The best time to explore this tunnel is during the Summer months due to the fact that it does stay many degrees cooler inside than the outside. Also take note that there is no upkeeping of this place so those who explore do so at their own risk. Although, safety isn't really a concern since the locals do bring their children along as well to explore. Oh, and don't forget to bring a camera too for some great photos!

Here's where to find the tunnel according to onlyinyourstate.com:

"Finding this tunnel is actually pretty straightforward. You can still see the remnants of a trestle by the side of the road as you approach the location, across from the Clinton Dam. Side note: you should definitely explore the area around the dam as well. There are many pretty walking paths and trails."

Check out this video of a family exploring the tunnel:

