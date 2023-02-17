Largest Massachusetts Winter Festival Happening This Weekend!

With the holidays way behind us and we're now in the middle of winter, all we can think about now is when Spring and Summer returns. I'm not going to lie, I'm already over the cold weather and ready for long warm summer days.

With warmer weather still months away, we are stuck battling the cold. But it doesn't have to be all that bad. Yeah, you might be saying to yourself, what can we possibly do for activities in the wintertime?

Then look no further than the annual 2023 WinterFest in Downtown North Adams! Where you and the entire family can enjoy many fun winter festivities. And best of all, all events are free to the public!

Details and events for 2023 to be announced, but will include artists', and crafters' markets, ice sculpting, horse-drawn wagon rides, Main Street bonfire, free ice skating, Children's Winter Carnival, winter fun in Colegrove Park and more. Stay tuned for details!

WinterFest Events Schedule:

Ice Carving Downtown - Approx. 9AM - 4PM

Fun in the Snow at Colegrove Park - 10AM - 4PM

Artisan & Craft Market at Terra Nova (85 Main) - 10AM - 3PM

Hot Cocoa & Cookies with MountainOne - 10AM - 12PM

Children's Carnival at First Baptist Church - 11AM - 1PM

Community Bonfire on Main St. - 12PM -2PM

Chowder Cookoff - 12PM - 2PM

Horse-drawn wagon rides - 1-3PM on Main Street

Children's Reading with Mayor Macksey - 2PM - 2:30PM

Free skating and rentals at the North Adams Skating Rink from 2-4PM - WinterFest 2023 Facebook Page

Vendors for Farmer's & Artisans are still be accepted by clicking here. My favorite of every activity at WinterFest out of everything is the Chowder Cookoff! Because who doesn't love New England Clam Chowder? If you'd like to be a vendor for the Chowder Cookoff, clink this link. Vendor fees apply for Winterfest Artisan Market.

WinterFest kicks off on Main Street in North Adams Saturday February 18th, from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

What is your favorite activity you look forward to at WinterFest? Hit me up on our station app.

